403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Issues Order to Assess Child Vaccine Schedule
(MENAFN) Donald Trump directed federal health authorities Friday to conduct an expedited assessment of America's childhood vaccination protocol, proposing alignment with immunization schedules used across other developed countries.
The presidential directive followed a pivotal decision by a key vaccine advisory committee to eliminate the decades-old universal recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination in newborns—marking the most significant shift to childhood immunization guidelines since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assumed leadership of the Health Department.
Trump's memorandum characterized the United States as an "outlier" for its current protocol recommending vaccination against 18 diseases for all children, while specifically challenging the practice of annual influenza shots for minors. The directive emphasized that any modifications must preserve families' access to currently available vaccines.
Taking to Truth Social Friday evening, Trump declared the U.S. recommends "far more" childhood vaccines than necessary.
"In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this 'schedule,' as have I!"
He continued: "That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to 'FAST TRACK' a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE."
The executive action signals a dramatic policy shift in federal immunization guidance, coming amid intensifying national debate over pediatric vaccination requirements and parental medical autonomy. Health officials will now conduct comparative analysis of international vaccination frameworks to potentially reshape America's approach to childhood disease prevention.
The presidential directive followed a pivotal decision by a key vaccine advisory committee to eliminate the decades-old universal recommendation for hepatitis B vaccination in newborns—marking the most significant shift to childhood immunization guidelines since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assumed leadership of the Health Department.
Trump's memorandum characterized the United States as an "outlier" for its current protocol recommending vaccination against 18 diseases for all children, while specifically challenging the practice of annual influenza shots for minors. The directive emphasized that any modifications must preserve families' access to currently available vaccines.
Taking to Truth Social Friday evening, Trump declared the U.S. recommends "far more" childhood vaccines than necessary.
"In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this 'schedule,' as have I!"
He continued: "That is why I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to 'FAST TRACK' a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE."
The executive action signals a dramatic policy shift in federal immunization guidance, coming amid intensifying national debate over pediatric vaccination requirements and parental medical autonomy. Health officials will now conduct comparative analysis of international vaccination frameworks to potentially reshape America's approach to childhood disease prevention.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment