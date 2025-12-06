Russia Launches Massive Overnight Strike On Ports, Railways, And Critical Infrastructure In Ukraine Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Oleksii Kuleba, reported this on Telegram.

He stated that“in the Kyiv region, a key railway junction station, a railway terminal, a suburban depot servicing electric trains, and rolling stock have been damaged. This is exclusively civilian infrastructure used for social suburban transport.”

Kuleba noted that suburban train service to and from Fastiv in the Kyiv region is currently disrupted. Ukrzaliznytsia has adjusted timetables during recovery efforts and is doing everything possible to restore operations quickly, while reserve trains are being redeployed from other depots.

In coordination with the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, buses are being arranged to transport passengers along routes that bypass Fastiv.

The Kyiv region has also sustained damage to its energy infrastructure, with emergency crews working on-site to mitigate the consequences.

“Electricity and heat generation facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were hit by targeted strikes. Repair teams are already working on restoration,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

In the Odesa region, 9,500 customers remain without heating and 34,000 without a water supply due to the damage.

Work continues to switch consumers to backup lines.

Port facilities also came under attack; part of the infrastructure has been left without power, and operators have switched to a backup generator supply.

Administrative buildings and elements of port infrastructure were damaged by debris and blast waves.

“Russia continues its systematic strikes on cities, energy facilities, and logistics routes. Specialized services across the country are operating in reinforced mode,” Kuleba noted.

Heating stations for residents who have been left without electricity or heat have been deployed.

Recovery work continues around the clock.

Enemies attack Chernihiv region with drones, hitting residential areas and critical infrastructure

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of 6 December, Russian forces launched a massive air strike on Ukraine using missiles and drones.