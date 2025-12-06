Syrskyi: Situation In Northern Sumy Region Remains Stable, Defense Forces Inflict Significant Losses On Russian Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated this on Facebook.

He conducted a working trip to the units operating in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, receiving briefings from commanders on the operational situation within their areas of responsibility.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy“continues attempting to pressure our positions through persistent assault actions. Despite this, the situation in the northern Sumy Region remains stable. Ukrainian troops are confidently holding their lines, inflicting substantial losses on the enemy's personnel and equipment, and reducing its combat potential.”

The Commander-in-Chief noted that he reviewed the challenges reported, along with proposals to resolve them and enhance the effectiveness of combat operations.

He also issued necessary directives to supply the units with all-terrain vehicles and additional strike assets for targeting areas where Russian forces are concentrated.

Based on the results of the meetings, combat tasks were refined in line with the composition of Russian forces and the nature of their actions, Syrskyi added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Syrskyi told Sky News that Russia shows no signs of halting its military operations and is using peace negotiations with Ukraine as a cover.

Photo: Facebook / Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine