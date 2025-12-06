Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Special Representative Of President Of Uzbekistan For Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, met with the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, HE Dr. Ismatulla Irgashev, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the Afghan situation.