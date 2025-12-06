Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document To Be Released On Dec 8-9, 2025, At Global Summit In Bharat Future City

MENAFN - GetNews)



""Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 is Telangana's invitation to the world – to join hands with us in building a future-ready State, where innovation, investment and inclusive growth thrive together." - Sri A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana."Telangana welcomes global investors, innovators, and changemakers to explore new opportunities across the state's dynamic landscape of investment, culture, and creativity. The Telangana Rising Global Summit embodies the spirit of a rapidly progressing state and signals Telangana's readiness to collaborate on high-impact, future-forward initiatives. With an open invitation to ideas, technology, and transformative partnerships, Telangana is co-creating a new era of prosperity and inclusive growth.

Hyderabad, Telangana, India - December 6, 2025 - The Government of Telangana is set to unveil its Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document at the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit in Bharat Future City, where nearly 1,000 global delegates-including business leaders, policy experts, academics, and representatives of multilateral institutions-will receive exclusive copies. The long-term roadmap positions Telangana to become one of the world's leading growth hubs over the next two decades.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled for December 8–9, 2025, will feature an impressive lineup of world figures from politics, business, and technology. Among the distinguished guests are:



Tony Blair, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Eric Swider, Director, Trump Media & Technology Group

Members of the UAE Royal Family

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group Senior executives from global entities including Deutsche Börse, Enrission, Mandal Wildlife Group, and others



The Summit provides a global platform for Telangana to showcase its developmental journey, emerging economic strengths, and long-term collaboration opportunities. The state's new global campaign- “Come, Join the Rise” -aims to invite the world to participate in its next phase of growth.

At the upcoming Global Summit in Bharat Future City, 1,000 international delegates delegates including business leaders, academicians, think tank representatives and leaders from multilateral development banks will receive exclusive copies of the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, which is currently in the final review stage by a team of senior officials led by the Chief Secretary. Incorporating extensive inputs from multiple government departments, the document is being prepared in three languages-English, Telugu, and Urdu.







In his personal outreach to international business leaders, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana's aspiration to become a progressive, inclusive, and future-ready global destination, aligned with India's national Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda.

The event will conclude with a special celebration on December 9, 2025, following the formal release of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, where football legend Lionel Messi will participate in a commemorative match in Hyderabad.

A key highlight of Telangana Rising 2047 is a dual strategy that enhances both ease of doing business and ease of attracting talent. The roadmap aims to make Telangana the first Indian state focused on attracting the world's best minds anprofessionals-leveraging Hyderabad's scientific, technological, and entrepreneurial strengths.

The document also outlines a transformational vision for agriculture in 2047: positioning the average Telangana farmer as a producer, processor, brand owner, and exporter, supported by advanced technologies and sustainable farming models, including organics.







