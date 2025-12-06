Jordan, France Explore Expanded Cooperation In Transport Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - Minister of Transport, Nidal Qatamin, met with French Ambassador to Jordan, Franck Gellet, on Saturday to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation across air, land, rail, and maritime transport.The meeting focused on strengthening technical and operational partnerships, sharing expertise, and exploring ways to modernize Jordan's transport infrastructure. Both sides emphasized improving planning, service delivery, and operational systems to support the kingdom's growing transport needs."Jordanian-French relations are longstanding and built on mutual trust," Qatamin said. "We are committed to deepening collaboration with France to benefit both countries and to draw on French expertise in developing a modern, efficient transport system."Ambassador Gellet highlighted France's readiness to broaden cooperation, particularly in upgrading infrastructure and improving service efficiency, which he noted would directly support economic growth and facilitate trade and mobility.The officials agreed to continue coordination and explore concrete projects that align with Jordan's transport priorities, signaling a strengthened partnership between the two countries in the sector.