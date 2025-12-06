Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With National Security Adviser To Qatar's Emir
"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar.
We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev noted.
