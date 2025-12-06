Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With National Security Adviser To Qatar's Emir

Azerbaijani President's Assistant Meets With National Security Adviser To Qatar's Emir


2025-12-06 05:06:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, the publication of Hajiyev on X page said, Trend reports.

"Today I met with my brother Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to the Emir of Qatar.

We discussed bilateral relations as well as the regional and international developments," Hajiyev noted.

MENAFN06122025000187011040ID1110445465



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search