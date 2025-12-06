War Update: 184 Clashes On Front Line
The enemy carried out 53 airstrikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 6,602 kamikaze drones and conducted 4,988 attacks, including 138 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.
The Russian army launched airstrikes on Korobchyne in the Kharkiv region.
The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck three Russian artillery systems.Read also: Russia conceals true scale of disability among military personnel – intelligence
In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack. Russian forces carried out two airstrikes, dropping five guided aerial bombs, and conducted 198 attacks, including six launched by MLRS.
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, 10 engagements occurred in the areas of Vovchansk, Prylipky, Odradne, and toward Izbytske and Lyman.
In the Kupiansk sector, five enemy assaults were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled Russian assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, and toward Hlushkivka.
In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 19 times, attempting to advance near Novovodiane, Novoyehorivka, Zarichne, Derylove, and Kolodiazi.
In the Sloviansk sector, the Russian army launched attacks near Dronivka, Serebrianka, and toward Siversk. In total, eight engagements occurred.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Novomarkove and Vasiukivka.
In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces conducted 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleschiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 Russian attacks in the areas of Maiak, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Kotliarivka, Yalta, and Dachne.
In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy assault actions in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Yehorivka, Pryvilne, Rybne, and Krasnohirske.
In the Huliaipole sector, seven engagements were recorded in the areas of Solodke, Dobropillia, and Huliaipole.Read also: One person killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson region
In the Orikhiv sector, four engagements took place. The invaders attempted to advance near Stepnohirsk and toward Prymorske.
In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled six enemy attacks.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groupings were detected.
As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to December 6, 2025, amount to approximately 1,179,790 personnel, including 1,180 over the past da.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
