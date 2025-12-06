Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemies Attack Chernihiv Region With Drones, Hitting Residential Areas And Critical Infrastructure

2025-12-06 05:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that hits were recorded in the residential sector and on a civilian facility in the Koriukivka district.

In Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.

State Emergency Service units quickly extinguished the fires caused by the strikes.

No information about casualties has been received.

As reported, three districts in the Kyiv region were subjected to a massive Russian attac on the night of December 6.

UkrinForm

