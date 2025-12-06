Enemies Attack Chernihiv Region With Drones, Hitting Residential Areas And Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that hits were recorded in the residential sector and on a civilian facility in the Koriukivka district.

In Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.

State Emergency Service units quickly extinguished the fires caused by the strikes.

No information about casualties has been received.

Ukrzaliznytsia warns of complications in several train traffic routes due to enemy attacks

As reported, three districts in the Kyiv region were subjected to a massive Russian attac on the night of December 6.