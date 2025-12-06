Enemies Attack Chernihiv Region With Drones, Hitting Residential Areas And Critical Infrastructure
It is noted that hits were recorded in the residential sector and on a civilian facility in the Koriukivka district.
In Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.
State Emergency Service units quickly extinguished the fires caused by the strikes.
No information about casualties has been received.
As reported, three districts in the Kyiv region were subjected to a massive Russian attac on the night of December 6.
