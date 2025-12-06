Fighter Jets Scrambled In Poland Due To Russia's Missile Strike On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on the X social media platform by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

“Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, military aviation has begun operating in Polish airspace. In accordance with applicable procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces has mobilized all available forces and resources. Fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were placed on high alert.s,” the statement reads.

It is noted that the measures taken are preventive in nature and aim to secure the airspace and protect citizens, particularly in areas adjacent to the zone under threat.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasized that it is monitoring the situation and that subordinate forces and assets remain fully prepared for immediate response.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 10, Polish troops shot down drones that violated Poland's airspace.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that NATO allies are dealing with a“massive provocation” by Moscow.

Photo: Ministry of National Defense