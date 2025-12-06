Drones Strike Ryazan Oil Refinery In Russia For Ninth Time This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the report comes from the Astra Telegram channel.

Residents of Ryazan and the surrounding region reported explosions during the night. The Governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, stated that the drone attack caused fires and that there were no casualties.

Based on Astra's analysis of footage from the attack, the drones struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery. It is noted that the distance from the filming location to the fire's epicenter is between 500 and 800 meters.

According to Astra's data, this refinery has been targeted at least nine times since the beginning of 2025.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil-processing plants in Russia. The facility produces A-92, A-95, A-98, and A-100 gasoline, as well as diesel, TS-1 jet fuel, liquefied gases, and other petroleum products. On average, the refinery produces 840,000 tonnes of aviation kerosene annually, playing a crucial role in supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Meanwhile, in the suburbs of Voronezh, a power transmission line was damaged due to the“fall of drone debris,” according to regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev.

He stated that there were no casualties resulting from the falling debris.

Later, Gusev added that the nighttime attack also damaged the roof of a gas station, the windows and facade of a school, the facade of an apartment building, the windows of a private home, and a car. In another district, three private homes, two auxiliary buildings, and a garage with a vehicle inside were damaged. In addition, several municipalities reported destruction from falling drone debris, he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ryazan Oil Refinery owned by Rosneft, one of the largest in Russia, halted oil processing after a Ukrainian drone attack on November 15.