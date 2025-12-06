Air Defense Forces Destroy 585 Russian Drones And 30 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 5, the Russians launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike UAVs and air-, sea-, and land-launched rockets.

In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 704 air attack vehicles – 51 missiles (including 17 ballistic missiles) and 653 UAVs of various types:



653 Shahed and Gerbera UCAVs (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), and more than 300 of them were Shahed drones;

3 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launch areas: Ryazan and Tambov regions);

34 Kh-101 / Iskander-K / Kalibr cruise missiles (launch areas: Rostov region, Black Sea waters); 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas: Bryansk and Rostov regions, Krasnodar region, Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, Air Defense Forces shot down/jammed 615 air targets:



585 drones;

29 X-101 / Iskander-K / Kalibr missiles; 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 missile.

Missile hits and 60 UCAVs were recorded at 29 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at three locations.

The attack continues, with several enemy drones in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Ministry of Energy, on December 6, Russian troops launched a massive missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.

Photo: Air Force