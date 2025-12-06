Ukraine And US Discuss Steps Toward Lasting Peace And Post-War Reconstruction

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ukraine's top priority remains achieving a peaceful settlement that guarantees the country's independence, sovereignty, and the security of its citizens, while laying the groundwork for a stable democratic future,reports.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov stated this on his Facebook page following initial talks with U.S. representatives.

According to Umerov,“For two days, special peace envoys Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner met with the Ukrainian delegation and focused on real and effective ways to achieve a just solution.”

The sides discussed the findings of the U.S. delegation's recent visit to Russia and potential steps that could move the situation closer to ending the war. In addition, agreements within the framework of existing security arrangements were reviewed, with both parties addressing deterrent measures necessary to ensure lasting peace.

Umerov noted that“both sides stressed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate its genuine commitment to lasting peace, particularly by taking steps to reduce tensions and end the killings.”

The meeting also covered the“Future Development Program,” aimed at supporting Ukraine's post-war reconstruction, boosting U.S.–Ukraine joint economic initiatives, and advancing long-term rebuilding projects.

According to Umerov, the two sides emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive plan for ending the war and restoring Ukraine. He added that the delegations will meet again tomorrow to continue the talks.