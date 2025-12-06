Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates His Finnish Counterpart

President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates His Finnish Counterpart


2025-12-06 05:06:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the President of the Republic of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Azernews presents the letter:

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Finland – Independence Day.

I believe that the relations between our countries will continue to develop in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefits of our peoples.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your people.”

MENAFN06122025000195011045ID1110445455



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search