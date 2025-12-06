403
Egypt Urges Resumption Of IAEA-Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underlined Saturday the significance of resuming dialogue to reach a comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, taking all parties' interests into consideration.
The minister made the remark in a call with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
He also stressed that it is necessary to continue efforts to de-escalate tensions, build confidence and provide the congenital atmosphere for continuing existing cooperation in a way that contributes to finding diplomatic solutions, it said.
During the phone conversation, they tackled bilateral cooperation between Egypt and the IAEA in the field of the peaceful usage of nuclear energy for supporting national development efforts, particularly Egypt's recently launched nuclear Al-Dabaa plant.
The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated his country's support for the significant role played by the international nuclear watchdog in the context of the verification system as per the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). (end)
