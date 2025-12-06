Indigo Cancels 400+ Flights From Four Major Airports On Saturday

IndiGo Chaos Continues, Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled In a Day

Mumbai- Domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled over 400 flights from four major airports on Saturday, a day after managing to temporarily secure major relaxations in the second phase of the court-mandated new flight duty and rest period norms for the cockpit crew, sources said.

Of these, 124 flights (63 departures and 61 arrivals) were cancelled at Bengaluru airport and 109 flights - 51 departures and 58 arrivals - at Mumbai airport, they said.

The number of cancellations at Delhi airport stood at 106, including 54 departures and 52 arrivals, the sources said, adding that 66 flights have been cancelled by IndiGo at Hyderabad airport.

On Friday, when IndiGo cancelled over 1,000 flights from across airports, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, after maintaining a stoic silence over the grave crisis for three days, apologised in a video message for the major inconvenience caused to passengers due to the disruptions.

In the one-way video communication, Elbers also said that the airline was expecting fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday.

It may be mentioned here that on Friday, DGCA provided temporary relief to IndiGo, which is partially owned by Rahul Bhatia, by rolling back the night duty definition to 12 am-5 am from 12 am-6 am earlier, and allowing its pilots to do six night-landings from two earlier, besides other relaxations.

Meanwhile, the pilots' body, Airlines' Pilots Association (ALPA) India, has taken a“strong” objection to the DGCA's“selective and unsafe” relief to IndiGo, saying that the relaxations have not just“destroyed regulatory parity but also placed millions of passengers at“heightened risk”.

Following the meeting convened by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with ALPA India and other pilot associations on December 5, the Ministry announced that it has decided to place the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR in abeyance.

“ALPA India expresses its deep concern that this step directly contradicts the Court's directions, which mandate the enforcement of fatigue-mitigation standards rooted in aviation science,” the Association said in a statement late Friday.