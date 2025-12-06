Germany Warns Europe Can't Be Left Out: Direct Talks With Russia Inevitable

German Foreign Minister Johhan Wadephul has suggested that Europe will eventually need to engage directly with Russia, stressing that any future negotiations should be coordinated across the European bloc.

Speaking on 5 December during a press conference in Berlin with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thordur Katrin Gunarssdottir, Wadephul emphasized that Europe's current policy continues to firmly support Ukraine, but acknowledged that dialogue with Russia will likely become necessary over time.

He clarified that Germany would only participate in talks within a coordinated European framework and warned that leaving diplomatic efforts solely in the hands of the United States is not sustainable for Europe.

However, Wadephul noted that Russia has so far shown no willingness to engage Europe directly. Yuri Ushakov, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, confirmed that Moscow continues to negotiate exclusively with the United States regarding Ukraine.

These statements come as Putin completed a two-day visit to India, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss regional security, Afghanistan, and counterterrorism, reflecting Russia's broader diplomatic outreach in Asia.

Analysts say Wadephul's remarks signal Europe's concern over being sidelined in critical negotiations and underscore the need for a unified European voice in future discussions with Moscow.

While Europe remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine, diplomatic experts note that coordinated engagement with Russia may eventually be necessary to achieve a balanced and sustainable resolution to the conflict.

