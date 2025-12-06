Delhi's Fight Against Pollution On Mission Mode, CM Gupta Assures Action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that the government is taking action on all fronts to tackle pollution in the National Capital. She further reiterated that the fight against pollution in Delhi is ongoing in a continuous mission mode.

Govt's Multi-pronged Approach to Pollution

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing to help reduce pollution. "Our fight against pollution in Delhi continues non-stop in mission mode. Smoke, dust, vehicle emissions, open garbage burning, and wood burning--these factors together create a layer of pollution in the air. The Delhi Government is working on each element which contributes to pollution..... In Delhi, work to install mist at electric poles is ongoing...To stop this, the government is active on every front," CM Gupta told reporters.

Ring Road Washing Initiative

In a post on X, the Chief Minister of Delhi stated that hundreds of sprinklers are being used to wash the city's Ring Road. She explained that this road cleaning is happening at regular intervals, thus playing a crucial role in reducing dust and pollution. "For the first time in Delhi, hundreds of sprinkler vehicles are washing the capital's Ring Road. Our mission is one for all - pollution control. Our government is fully alert and committed at every level to wage a decisive war against pollution. Through these sprinkler vehicles on the Ring Road, road washing is being carried out at regular intervals, which is helping to reduce dust and pollution. This initiative is an effective step towards improving air quality and also reflects the government's strong resolve to provide citizens with a clean environment," wrote Gupta.

Road-cleaning Campaign

Earlier today, the Delhi CM participated in a road-cleaning and washing campaign organised by the Public Works Department at the Khyber Pass Square located in Civil Lines. Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and MLA Shri Surya Prakash Khatri also participated in the campaign. In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Today, I actively participated in the comprehensive road cleaning and washing campaign organised by the Public Works Department at Khyber Pass Square located in Civil Lines. This is an important step towards making Delhi pollution-free and ensuring dust control. Regular road washing, mechanical cleaning, and ground monitoring in the city are being carried out with utmost speed and seriousness. During this time, Honorable Cabinet Minister Shri Ravindra Indraj Singh Ji and MLA Shri Surya Prakash Khatri Ji also participated in this campaign. The war against pollution - Delhi's war continues unabated."

Delhi's Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Meanwhile, the national Capital woke up to a blanket of toxic smog on Saturday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am hitting 333, in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Despite a slight improvement from the recent weeks, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog. Many areas, including Ghazipur Mandi, Anand Vihar, and Wazirpur, reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced. (ANI)

