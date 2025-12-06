The International Confederation Of The Society Of Saint Vincent De Paul Presented Its 2024 Annual Report In Brazil: 30 Million People Served And 18,000 Projects Throughout The World

The 2024 Report declares a total of 18,000 social projects and a global investment of €1.65 billion.

The year was marked by the growth in initiatives and the international organization's response to new social realities.

The International Confederation of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SSVP) ( ) presented on 5 December in Rio de Janeiro its Annual Report, a document reflecting the global dimension of its social action in 155 countries. During the presentation, the impact of the 18,000 projects developed and 5,000 special programmes which have made it possible to serve 30 million people with a social investment of of €1.65 billion was highlighted.

The event began with a speech by Marcio Da Silva, President of the National Council of Brazil, who welcomed those in attendance and introduced a video on the organization's work in the country.

Next, Wellington Dias, Minister for Development and Social Assistance, Family and the Fight against Hunger, recalled his own experience with the Vincentians in his youth and emphasised that 'lifting someone out of hunger is not the end, but the beginning of a journey that requires education, skills and real opportunities'. He stressed the importance of working together for this common cause and, on behalf of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, conveyed his gratitude to the SSVP 'for every helping hand, every plate of food and every gesture that restores dignity in a world marked by inequality'.

After that, Juan Manuel Buergo Gómez, International President General, explained the main content of the 2024 Report, emphasizing the human value impregnating the Society's actions :“The Report reflects our social and economic activity, but does not quantify what's most important: brotherly, personal and friendly care for those in need, irrespective of their religion, ideas or origins. This support is at the heart of our mission.” He then announced the launch of the Global SSVP Foundation as a tool for raising funds for its cooperation projects, development aid and emergency actions.

After he spoke, a video was shown of the MAPFRE Foundation Social Awards, which recognized Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SSVP) as the best international social organization for its entire history.

Presence and social action throughout the world

Representatives from every continent shared their perspective of the Society's work in their territories, all in line with the data provided in the report.

The International President General highlighted the main indicators from 2024: 155 countries benefited from SSVP's actions thanks to the commitment of 1,500,000 volunteers and 800,000 members. 18,000 social projects and 5,000 special initiatives were carried out throughout the year with €1.65 billion earmarked for social action, which made it possible to support 30 million people around the world.

The countries in the American regions were presented by Márcio da Silva, President of the National Council of Brazil, who underscored the scope of SSVP's work in 36 nations on the American continent. He underlined how home visits are complemented with a solid network of charitable dining rooms, food banks, shelters, education programs and socioeconomic reinsertion projects which help thousands of underprivileged families. Likewise, he highlighted the importance of tools between the countries with the most resources and those with the least.

Afterwards, Teresa Ryan, President of the National Council of Ireland, talked about the European reality where SSVP is present in 33 countries with projects meeting material as well as emotional, educational and community needs. She spotlighted the work being done in the area of mental health, fighting loneliness, individual support and programs dedicated to those most vulnerable.

From Hong Kong, Maurice Yeung, International Territorial Vice-President, presented the initiatives undertaken in 34 countries in Asia and the MENA region. He pointed out the importance of projects aimed at education and child and youth development, reinforcing community health and being able to immediately respond to natural disasters, along with training and employment programs which foster sustainable social development.

The presentation dedicated to the African continent was offered by Urbanus Kinuthia, Assistant Vice-President General, who talked about the daily support being provided for at-risk families and children, especially orphans, in the 42 countries where SSVP is present. He emphasized how, even in contexts with very limited resources, the Society's actions provide education for development, food, emotional support and hope for those most in need.

Finally, the representative of Oceania presented the work done in 10 countries where the Conferences alternate serving the homeless and distributing food with elderly care programs and the management of charity shops to fund community projects. He particularly focuses on the work in the islands and remote areas where the members' commitment compensates for the geographic difficulties.

Throughout the event, these testimonies offered a comprehensive view of the SSVP global mission which is based on local presence, closeness to those in need and the capacity to provide responses that adapt to each social reality.

Projects that make a difference

The presentation concluded with a selection of initiatives mentioned in the Report which illustrate how the organization adapts its actions to the realities in each territory. The network of charity pharmacies in the United States, for example, guarantees access to medication for thousands of people withour medical insurance, with more than 237,000 prescriptions filled each year thanks to the joint work of volunteers and pharmacy personnel.

As far as housing and homelessness, SSVP is a part of the Famvin Homeless Alliance and collaborates on the “13 Homes” Campaign, an international initiative that encourages social projects aimed at supporting the homeless. This campaign offers solutions involving social housing, temporary and permanent shelters, as well as rehabilitation and rebuilding projects following emergency situations. Thanks to this joint effort, the“13 Homes” Campaign has already reached more than 10,800 people and has made it possible to create more than 2,700 homes in different countries.

In Brazil, Solidarity Mobile Hygiene Units provide toilets and showers in addition to listening to and supporting people experiencing homelessness, creating places of trust and personal reconstruction.

The daily work done by the Conferences in Peru with the distribution of food and guidance and support for families in need is complemented with activities for children that reinforce community cohesion. Thousands of miles away, the construction and renovation of hygiene facilities in Sri Lanka has allowed several communities to tangibly improve living conditions.

The commitment to education is reflected in many different ways such as the floating school in Benin designed to guarantee continued schooling in neighborhoods that are isolated due to flooding, and training programs for university students driven by Vincentian young people in Syria, which open up the doors to job opportunities in a context of great social fragility.

Also standing out are deeply transformational initiatives in Oceania and Asia. The Home in Fiji offers food, housing and therapeutic care to people without family support, making it a place for dignity and safety. In the Philippines, the Mangyan Mission Centre accompanies isolated indigenous communities, providing them with a place to stay as well as showcase their culture and generate their own resources.

In Europe, national meetings were organized in France gathering volunteers and the people they serve, which reflects the importance of human bonding as the core of all Vincentian service.

These initiatives, along with thousands of projects developed around the world, prove the capacity of SSVP to offer specific, adapted and friendly solutions all while maintaining person-to-person support at the core of its global mission.

About the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul:

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SSVP) is a civil, international humanitarian and charity association which was formed by Catholic laymen and women. Founded in Paris in 1833, it is present in 155 countries and boasts 800,000 members and 1,500,000 volunteers. Its assistance reaches more than 30 million people every single day.

SSVP in Africa develops social projects aimed at families and children, especially orphans who receive education, food and care on a daily basis.

Recognized as a special charity association of public benefit, SSVP has earned UNE-EN ISO 9001:2015 quality certification for all of its locations. It is a founding member of the Volunteering Platform of Spain and is registered with the NGO for Development Register (ONGD-AECID).