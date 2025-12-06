403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli shelling injures Palestinians in northern Gaza
(MENAFN) Several Palestinians were reported injured on Friday after Israeli artillery targeted the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia.
Medical sources stated that a number of those wounded were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City following shelling on the outskirts of the town.
Eyewitnesses also reported airstrikes in areas east of Gaza City, including the Al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods, as well as in regions east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles and aircraft was noted near zones where Israeli forces are stationed east of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.
The Israeli military continues to control the southern and eastern corridors of the Gaza Strip, as well as significant portions of northern Gaza, covering over half of the territory.
Since October 2023, reports indicate that Israel’s attacks in Gaza have killed more than 70,000 people, predominantly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others.
Medical sources stated that a number of those wounded were transported to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City following shelling on the outskirts of the town.
Eyewitnesses also reported airstrikes in areas east of Gaza City, including the Al-Tuffah and Shejaiya neighborhoods, as well as in regions east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles and aircraft was noted near zones where Israeli forces are stationed east of Khan Younis and Rafah in the south.
The Israeli military continues to control the southern and eastern corridors of the Gaza Strip, as well as significant portions of northern Gaza, covering over half of the territory.
Since October 2023, reports indicate that Israel’s attacks in Gaza have killed more than 70,000 people, predominantly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment