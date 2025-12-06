403
China, US to collaborate on global drug control
(MENAFN) China has announced plans to cooperate with the United States on major international narcotics issues, emphasizing principles of equality and mutual respect, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security.
The spokesperson noted that authorities from both countries have been following through on agreements reached by their leaders at a summit in Busan, South Korea, with cooperation so far producing significant results, as reported by officials.
During the summit on October 30, the Chinese and U.S. presidents discussed key measures to address global drug challenges.
The spokesperson added that cross-departmental drug control teams from both nations maintain regular communication. A recent video conference allowed these teams to share updates and outline priorities for future joint efforts.
In a related development, China recently began requiring export licenses for 13 precursor chemicals shipped to the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, amid rising tensions with Washington over fentanyl production and trafficking.
Previously, the U.S. president stated he would remove all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods if China takes steps to limit exports of the drug and its precursor chemicals.
