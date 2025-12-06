UAE, Saudi Arabia, Reject Israel Statements On One-Way Rafah Crossing

On the night of December 5, the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, joined by their counterparts from Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Qatar, voiced serious concern over Israeli statements proposing the one-way opening of the Rafah crossing, aimed at relocating Gaza Strip residents into Egypt, on the night of December 5.

The statement highlighted that the countries“underscore their absolute rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stress the necessity of the full adherence to the plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including its provisions on keeping the Rafah Crossing open in both directions, ensuring the freedom of movement for the population and refraining from compelling any resident of the Gaza Strip to leave, rather to create the right conditions for them to stay on their land and participate in building their homeland.”

It emphasised a comprehensive vision aimed at restoring stability and improving humanitarian conditions for Palestinians.

The statement also expressed their appreciation for President Trump's efforts to establish regional peace, stressing the need to fully implement the“Trump Plan” promptly and without obstacles to ensure security, peace, and the consolidation of regional stability.

The statement also highlighted the countries' call to maintain the ceasefire, reduce civilian hardships, guarantee the free flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, kickstart recovery and reconstruction efforts, and establish the conditions for the Palestinian Authority to resume its duties, paving the way for a renewed period of security and stability in the region.

The countries ended the statement by reaffirming their readiness to continue working and coordinating with the United States and all concerned regional and international parties to "provide the convenient ground for achieving a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace ·in accordance with international legitimacy and the two-state solution, which should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the lines of 4 June 1967, including the occupied territories in Gaza and the West Bank, with East Jerusalem as its capital".