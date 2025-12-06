Dubai Bluechip Scam Estimated At Dh400 Million 10 Bank Accounts Of Owner Frozen

Indian police have widened their investigation into the massive BlueChip investment scam following the arrest of its Dubai-based owner, Ravindra Nath Soni, with the probe now expected to draw in federal agencies as deeper financial links come to light.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Law & Order, Kanpur Nagar, Anjali Vishwakarma, said investigators have already identified more than ten bank accounts operated by Soni across multiple Indian cities.

Recommended For You

“We are extending the scope of the investigation. Several of Soni's bank accounts have now been traced and frozen,” she said.“We are also following the money trail outside the formal banking system, including funds moved to cryptocurrency wallets.”

Vishwakarma added that once the financial mapping is complete, India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), the country's lead agency for probing money laundering and cross-border financial crimes, is likely to step in.

“As the probe deepens, the involvement of other government agencies cannot be ruled out,” she noted.

Soni, 44, who is wanted in Dubai, was arrested on November 30 in Dehradun after Kanpur police tracked a food-delivery order placed from his hideout, ending an 18-month manhunt.

His bail plea was rejected earlier this week as investigators sought more time to trace missing funds.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told Indian media that the scale of the BlueChip fraud is“far larger than initially understood” and now carries the hallmarks of a cross-border financial crime.

He said investigators have identified 12 overseas associates, including individuals in Dubai, who allegedly helped move the funds. The commissioner added that forensic analysis has uncovered transactions worth Rs970 crore (about Dh400 million), layered through several accounts before being converted into cryptocurrency via partners abroad.

According to Lal, portions of these funds may also have passed through hawala networks, prompting police to examine possible national-security implications.“This appears to be a transnational crime with deep financial footprints. We are examining the national-security angle, because such large-scale anonymous fund movements can be misused,” he said.

Mumbai-based lawyer Dr Sujay Kantawala said any meaningful financial recovery will require coordinated international action.“All assets held directly or indirectly, even through proxies, must be traced and attached anywhere in the world. The law allows for worldwide injunctive relief, civil or criminal, and an elite task force can be constituted to trace and freeze these assets,” he said. "Given the layering involved, cooperation from multiple countries will be essential."

Soni's arrest has revived painful memories for victims across the UAE, many of whom lost life savings after BlueChip's sudden collapse in March 2024. The company's Bur Dubai office, once packed with staff promising 3 per cent monthly returns, was found abandoned overnight, with bounced cheques and unanswered calls marking the end of operations.

Khaleej Times first uncovered the racket in June 2024, revealing how millions of dollars in investor funds had moved through BlueChip's labyrinth of companies. An internal Excel sheet shared with the newspaper showed $17 million (Dh62.4m) invested by just 90 individuals.

According to Anjali Vishwakarma, the next stage of the probe will involve financial forensics, digital analysis, and coordination with central agencies. "We are piecing together every layer of Soni's financial movements through banks, crypto, and alternative channels. Every lead will be examined," she said.

For those in the UAE, the arrest changes little until the money trail is found. A Dubai resident who lost Dh2 million said, "Good that they got him. Now show us where the money went."