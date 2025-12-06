Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar PM Says Gaza Truce Incomplete Without 'Full Withdrawal' By Israel

2025-12-06 04:08:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The nearly two-month-old ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will not be complete until Israeli troops withdraw from the Palestinian territory under a peace plan backed by Washington and the UN, mediator Qatar's prime minister said Saturday.

"Now we are at the critical moment... We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire, a ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces, (and) there is stability back in Gaza," Qatar prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference in the Gulf state's capital.

The Peninsula

