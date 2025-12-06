Punjab Leather & Footwear Units Receive Central Backing Under Multiple Schemes: Jitin Prasada

MENAFN - KNN India)Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday that multiple central schemes are providing continued support to footwear and leather units in Punjab.

He said the Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme (IFLDP), a Central Sector Scheme with an approved outlay of Rs 1,700 crore and valid until March 2026, has been extending benefits to units in the state as part of its nationwide coverage.

Under the Sustainable Technology and Environmental Promotion (STEP) sub-scheme, the Centre has approved a project worth Rs 28.64 crore for Punjab, including Rs 20.04 crore in central assistance, to help leather clusters comply with environmental standards.

Prasada further noted that 60 units in the state have received a total of Rs 27.28 crore under the Integrated Development of Leather Sector (IDLS) sub-scheme for technology upgradation, modernisation and capacity expansion.

He added that MSMEs are eligible for higher support under IDLS, which provides 30 per cent assistance for notified machinery, along with an additional 5 per cent incentive for equipment manufactured domestically.

(KNN Bureau)