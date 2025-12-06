State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Qatar Has Cemented Its Position As A Key Diplomatic Power In Global Mediation
He emphasized that this agreement is primarily directed toward the friendly people of Colombia, ensuring their security, safety, and right to a dignified life. He noted that the agreement provides a framework for a responsible transition based on trust and mutual respect, aimed at protecting affected communities, revitalizing local economies that have suffered from the prolonged conflict, and fostering the prospects of comprehensive peace further highlighted that this agreement represents a pivotal moment in the history of this phase, stressing that the direct responsibility for its implementation lies with both parties Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Qatar's role as a mediator does not end today, adding that Qatar, in coordination with Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and other regional partners and specialized organizations, will remain committed to supporting the agreed-upon mechanisms and assisting both parties in overcoming any future challenges they may face closing his remarks at the press conference, His Excellency expressed his deep gratitude to the Organization of American States for its steadfast and continuous support and involvement throughout all stages of the process. He called on all national institutions, civil society, and international partners to support this commitment and translate it into tangible achievements that positively impact the lives of the Colombian people turn, HE State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Andreas Kravik; HE Assistant Foreign Minister of the Swiss Confederation, Tim Enderlin; and HE Assistant Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Alberto Ucelay expressed their appreciation for Qatar's efforts in facilitating the Doha Agreement to reinforce the commitment to peace between the Colombian government and the self-declared EGC group, in addition to hosting the two rounds of negotiations between the parties the press conference, they reviewed the efforts and roles they had undertaken in the past, acknowledging that diplomacy aimed at achieving peace requires broad and long-term political support, as well as acceptance of setbacks that may occur along the way explained that their involvement in supporting the peace process in Colombia has been ongoing for years, and despite the challenges, the results signal the potential for establishing sustainable peace, which will improve the living conditions of the Colombian people confirmed their determination to continue supporting all parties in Colombia and assisting them in finding a path to end the conflict and achieve comprehensive peace, which will positively impact the country's stability and prosperity also emphasized the importance of strong partnerships between countries in the face of escalating global conflicts, affirming that mediation for peace will remain the key tool for resolving conflicts worldwide.
