State Minister At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Qatar Has Cemented Its Position As A Key Diplomatic Power In Global Mediation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi affirmed that the State of Qatar has firmly established itself as a diplomatic force with a remarkable ability to open lines of communication and address complex global issues, through its key role in mediation efforts spanning multiple continents, demonstrating responsibility, commitment, and neutrality a press conference following the signing of the Doha Agreement, which aims to strengthen the commitment to peace between the Colombian government and the self-declared EGC group, HE Al Khulaifi highlighted Qatar's significant progress in resolving various conflicts. He pointed to Qatar's contribution to securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza in collaboration with international partners. He added that Doha hosted a trilateral summit that paved the way for the peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Washington. He pointed out that Qatar's efforts culminated in November with the signing of a peace framework between the Congolese government and the March 23 Movement, marking a historic step toward ending a prolonged conflict Excellency added that Qatar continues to maintain open communication channels with both Ukraine and Russia, with ongoing humanitarian efforts focused on reuniting children affected by the conflict with their families Afghanistan, Qatar's efforts have contributed to the release of 10 detainees of various nationalities this year, he pointed out also played a role in resolving the ongoing disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, facilitating the signing of the Doha Agreement between the two countries in October, he added the press conference, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that these achievements reflect Qatar's deep belief that the responsibility for ensuring security and stability goes beyond geographical borders. He expressed Qatar's commitment to working with regional and international partners to find practical solutions that end conflicts and promote lasting peace and security Excellency also noted that the developments witnessed today are an extension of these efforts and a responsible step toward peace and development, adding that this agreement is expected to open a political path for establishing sustainable peace within an agreed framework in Colombia. He pointed out that the agreement will create an opportunity to end the armed conflict between the two sides and will significantly reduce illegal human trafficking and drug trade in specific regions of Colombia added that Qatar remains committed to supporting dialogue and resolving conflicts through peaceful means. He also praised the commitment, seriousness, and patience shown by both parties during the two rounds of mediation held in Doha. Since hosting the negotiations last September, both sides have made significant concessions to protect the Colombian people, prioritize their interests, and preserve the unity and stability of Colombia, he pointed out. He also expressed appreciation for the trust both parties have placed in Qatar's role as a mediator, facilitating these rounds and pushing them toward achieving security and stability Al Khulaifi highlighted the ongoing and crucial support provided by the delegations from Norway, Switzerland, and Spain, which contributed significantly to the success of this agreement. The agreement's success stems from the trust both parties have in the mediators and their ability to navigate complexities with integrity and impartiality, he explained Excellency also explained that during Qatar's hosting of the first and second rounds of negotiations, both sides agreed on a series of measures to be implemented across 15 specific regions in Colombia. These measures aim to build trust between the parties, such as reducing drug production and replacing it with other legitimate economic resources. Additionally, they agreed to refrain from recruiting children and adolescents into armed groups and to designate areas for rehabilitating members of the armed group and reintegrating them into Colombian society.

He emphasized that this agreement is primarily directed toward the friendly people of Colombia, ensuring their security, safety, and right to a dignified life. He noted that the agreement provides a framework for a responsible transition based on trust and mutual respect, aimed at protecting affected communities, revitalizing local economies that have suffered from the prolonged conflict, and fostering the prospects of comprehensive peace further highlighted that this agreement represents a pivotal moment in the history of this phase, stressing that the direct responsibility for its implementation lies with both parties Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Qatar's role as a mediator does not end today, adding that Qatar, in coordination with Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and other regional partners and specialized organizations, will remain committed to supporting the agreed-upon mechanisms and assisting both parties in overcoming any future challenges they may face closing his remarks at the press conference, His Excellency expressed his deep gratitude to the Organization of American States for its steadfast and continuous support and involvement throughout all stages of the process. He called on all national institutions, civil society, and international partners to support this commitment and translate it into tangible achievements that positively impact the lives of the Colombian people turn, HE State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Andreas Kravik; HE Assistant Foreign Minister of the Swiss Confederation, Tim Enderlin; and HE Assistant Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, Alberto Ucelay expressed their appreciation for Qatar's efforts in facilitating the Doha Agreement to reinforce the commitment to peace between the Colombian government and the self-declared EGC group, in addition to hosting the two rounds of negotiations between the parties the press conference, they reviewed the efforts and roles they had undertaken in the past, acknowledging that diplomacy aimed at achieving peace requires broad and long-term political support, as well as acceptance of setbacks that may occur along the way explained that their involvement in supporting the peace process in Colombia has been ongoing for years, and despite the challenges, the results signal the potential for establishing sustainable peace, which will improve the living conditions of the Colombian people confirmed their determination to continue supporting all parties in Colombia and assisting them in finding a path to end the conflict and achieve comprehensive peace, which will positively impact the country's stability and prosperity also emphasized the importance of strong partnerships between countries in the face of escalating global conflicts, affirming that mediation for peace will remain the key tool for resolving conflicts worldwide.