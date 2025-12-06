403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Orchard Nursery Opens 15th Government Partnership Branch at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Strengthening UAE Family and Community Wellbeing
(MENAFN- Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE: British Orchard Nursery (BON), the UAE’s largest and most awarded nursery chain, has inaugurated its latest branch at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) headquarters in Dubai. As BON’s 15th nursery within a UAE government entity and its 37th branch nationwide, the opening comes at a meaningful time. The UAE recently celebrated its 54th National Day, and 2025 has officially been declared the Year of the Community, emphasizing unity, social cohesion, and collaboration among residents. In this spirit, BON’s newest center reinforces the national vision of fostering connected, supportive communities that promote family wellbeing and early childhood development.
The new center reflects BON and PCFC’s shared dedication to supporting the UAE’s vision of enhancing work–life balance for government employees while extending high-quality early childhood provision to the wider community. The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC; H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC; Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery; and several department leaders.
Dr. Vandana Gandhi expressed her pride in launching BON’s 15th government-entity branch, noting that the opening comes at a pivotal time for early education in the UAE. “Across the country, education authorities are elevating standards—through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)’s unified inspection framework in Dubai, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in Abu Dhabi, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA)’s strengthened school inspection model—placing quality, transparency, and cultural identity at the forefront. These national reforms resonate strongly with BON’s own commitment to excellence. As BON enters its 20th year of operations, our BONQ inspection model, ISO-certified safety standards, EFQM-driven improvement culture, and multiple government quality awards collectively ensure consistent, high-quality experiences for every child. Opening this branch reflects our shared dedication to nurturing confident, future-ready generations.”
These enhanced regulatory frameworks are helping unify early years’ quality across all emirates—aligning curricula, assessment practices, learning environment standards, and child safeguarding expectations. As the UAE deepens its investment in cohesive communities during the Year of the Community 2025, such alignment ensures that children across the nation receive consistent, culturally rooted, and internationally benchmarked early education. BON’s educational philosophy is fully aligned with these national priorities, supporting families and communities through transparent, research-based practices.
Dr. Gandhi added that BON’s learning approach is rooted in project-based, child-led experiences that prioritize emotional security and meaningful exploration. “Our nurseries provide culturally rich, developmentally appropriate environments that inspire curiosity and build self-confidence. Bringing these high-quality learning spaces into government workplaces strengthens community bonds and supports families—values deeply embedded in the UAE’s identity.”
The new PCFC branch of BON will provide enriching early years’ education based on internationally benchmarked best practices and the UAE’s national focus on raising quality and consistency across early learning. Equipped with open-ended resources, responsive learning spaces, and trained practitioners, the facility aims to nurture children’s wellbeing, curiosity, and holistic development from the earliest stages.
The launch underscores BON’s expanding role as a trusted partner for both government and private sectors, currently serving more than 15 government entities across the UAE. It also reflects PCFC’s commitment to creating a sustainable, family-friendly work culture that places people at the heart of institutional success.
As the UAE marks its National Day and looks ahead to the Year of the Community 2025, the opening of this new branch stands as a symbol of the nation’s enduring promise—to uplift families, promote social cohesion, invest in future generations, and build communities rooted in care, quality, and shared progress.
The new center reflects BON and PCFC’s shared dedication to supporting the UAE’s vision of enhancing work–life balance for government employees while extending high-quality early childhood provision to the wider community. The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of PCFC; H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of PCFC; Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery; and several department leaders.
Dr. Vandana Gandhi expressed her pride in launching BON’s 15th government-entity branch, noting that the opening comes at a pivotal time for early education in the UAE. “Across the country, education authorities are elevating standards—through the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA)’s unified inspection framework in Dubai, the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in Abu Dhabi, and the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA)’s strengthened school inspection model—placing quality, transparency, and cultural identity at the forefront. These national reforms resonate strongly with BON’s own commitment to excellence. As BON enters its 20th year of operations, our BONQ inspection model, ISO-certified safety standards, EFQM-driven improvement culture, and multiple government quality awards collectively ensure consistent, high-quality experiences for every child. Opening this branch reflects our shared dedication to nurturing confident, future-ready generations.”
These enhanced regulatory frameworks are helping unify early years’ quality across all emirates—aligning curricula, assessment practices, learning environment standards, and child safeguarding expectations. As the UAE deepens its investment in cohesive communities during the Year of the Community 2025, such alignment ensures that children across the nation receive consistent, culturally rooted, and internationally benchmarked early education. BON’s educational philosophy is fully aligned with these national priorities, supporting families and communities through transparent, research-based practices.
Dr. Gandhi added that BON’s learning approach is rooted in project-based, child-led experiences that prioritize emotional security and meaningful exploration. “Our nurseries provide culturally rich, developmentally appropriate environments that inspire curiosity and build self-confidence. Bringing these high-quality learning spaces into government workplaces strengthens community bonds and supports families—values deeply embedded in the UAE’s identity.”
The new PCFC branch of BON will provide enriching early years’ education based on internationally benchmarked best practices and the UAE’s national focus on raising quality and consistency across early learning. Equipped with open-ended resources, responsive learning spaces, and trained practitioners, the facility aims to nurture children’s wellbeing, curiosity, and holistic development from the earliest stages.
The launch underscores BON’s expanding role as a trusted partner for both government and private sectors, currently serving more than 15 government entities across the UAE. It also reflects PCFC’s commitment to creating a sustainable, family-friendly work culture that places people at the heart of institutional success.
As the UAE marks its National Day and looks ahead to the Year of the Community 2025, the opening of this new branch stands as a symbol of the nation’s enduring promise—to uplift families, promote social cohesion, invest in future generations, and build communities rooted in care, quality, and shared progress.
Pulse 360 PR and Communication Consultancy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment