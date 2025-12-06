Palestinian Foreign Ministry Welcomes Arab, Islamic Statement Rejecting Displacement Of Its People

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkiye, Indonesia, and Pakistan. In the statement, they voiced deep concern over Israeli remarks regarding the opening of the Rafah crossing in a one-way direction, a move that effectively aims to displace the Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said Israeli attempts to force Palestinians from their land, whether through military pressure, unilateral illegal measures, or the deliberate creation of dire humanitarian conditions, represent a continuation of occupation policies designed to undermine prospects for peace and Palestinian presence on their national territory. It stressed that despite unprecedented suffering, Palestinians remain steadfast, and any plans or measures to impose displacement or forced transfer will be met with firm rejection, backed by unified Arab, Islamic, and international positions defending their inalienable rights.



Eight Arab Islamic countries express concern over Israeli statements on opening Rafah crossing in one direction to allow Gaza residents to cross into Egypt

The ministry expressed appreciation for the genuine Arab and Islamic stances opposing displacement, describing them as a political and legal safety net against Israeli efforts to create an unlawful reality of forced transfer. It also underscored the importance of fully sustaining the cease-fire, ensuring unrestricted humanitarian aid to halt famine, initiating early recovery and reconstruction, and preparing conditions for the Palestinian government to resume full responsibilities in Gaza.

The ministry underlined that protecting the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, remains a fixed national priority.

The ministry further emphasized that Arab and Islamic unity is a fundamental pillar in confronting any attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause or compromise its established principles.