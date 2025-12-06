Finland National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate the people of Finland on the 108th anniversary of your independence.

Finland is a trusted partner and model NATO Ally, and its leadership within the Alliance reinforces global stability, making both America and Finland stronger and safer. Over the past year, the United States and Finland have deepened cooperation in defense, trade, and emerging technologies, advancing shared interests and delivering meaningful benefits for our citizens.

We look forward to further enhancing NATO's collective defense with the rollout of Finland's U.S.-made F-35A fighter jets and the icebreaker agreement signed by President Trump and President Stubb. Together, the United States and Finland are driving innovation in advanced communication networks, cybersecurity, and other emerging technologies, strengthening our industries, enhancing our global competitiveness, and creating opportunities for shared economic growth.

As you commemorate this milestone, I send warm regards to all Finns for a successful year ahead. The United States stands with Finland as a friend, Ally, and partner in advancing peace, prosperity, and security.