Child Rescued, Suspected Kidnapper Arrested In Ghazni

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have rescued a three-year-old child from kidnappers and detained a suspect in southern Ghazni province, police said on Saturday.

In a statement, the police headquarters said the child had been abducted from the Pul-i-Mahmoud Khan area of Kabul City and was being held in the Pashtunabad area of Ghazni City.

The kidnappers had demanded ransom from the family in exchange for the child's release.

According to the statement, security forces launched a rescue operation based on intelligence reports, recovered the child safely and arrested one individual.

The detainee allegedly had close ties with the child's relatives and kidnapped him at a time when the head of the family was not at home.

