Pakistan, Iran Expel Over 2,900 Afghan Refugees In One Day

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 2,900 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from neighboring Pakistan and Iran in a single day, an official said on Saturday.

Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account, showing that 576 families - totaling 2,965 individuals - returned to the country on Friday.

The returnees entered Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, and the Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat said 713 returning families (3,685 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 511 families received humanitarian assistance. Additionally, telecommunication companies distributed 604 SIM cards to the returning refugees.

He added that on Tuesday, around 5,500 Afghan refugees were also forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan.

hz/sa