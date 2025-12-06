In A First, Herat Exports 50 Tonnes Of Jam, Pickles To US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): For the first time, a manufacturing firm in the industrial park of western Herat province has exported a 50-tonnes consignment of jam and pickles to the United States.

Mohammad Behood Qala-Nawi, director of Tanin Food Company, said the total value of the shipment was $30,000 and all raw materials were sourced locally from the province.

He added that several other consignments are scheduled to be exported to European countries next month in addition to this shipment.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi, the governor's spokesman, welcomed the initiative by local manufacturers, saying that supporting domestic production, facilitating exports and improving access to global markets are top priorities of the provincial administration.

“Exports of such products can help strengthen the economy and create job opportunities,” he said.

Mohammad Younus Qazizada, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said exports from the province reached $60 million in the first eight months of the current year - a threefold increase compared to last year.

He added that 80 people are currently employed at the Tanin Food processing factory in Herat, which produces jam, pickles, sausages and cold cuts.

