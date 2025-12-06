403
Multichannel Order Management Market to Reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2032
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The multichannel order management (MOM) market is poised for strong growth, with revenues expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2024 and advance to USD 6.8 billion by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 10.1% during 2025–2032. This momentum is driven by the rising need among businesses to efficiently manage growing order volumes across multiple sales channels. MOM solutions offer real-time visibility into the entire order lifecycle, reduce the risk of lost orders, and support faster fulfillment by dynamically organizing data and streamlining operational workflows.
A key force accelerating market expansion is the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies transform traditional systems—often burdened by data inaccuracies and sluggish tracking—into autonomous, intelligent platforms capable of predicting demand, optimizing decisions, and enhancing customer satisfaction. As businesses expand digitally and adopt next-generation networks, smartphones, and social platforms, MOM systems are becoming indispensable to maintaining smooth inventory coordination and timely order management across diverse online and offline channels. Despite rising concerns around cybersecurity and data privacy, the market continues to experience steady adoption as companies implement MOM solutions to enhance efficiency, automate processes, and meet modern consumer expectations.
Key Insights
•The software component will account for 65% of the market in 2024, as businesses increasingly invest in advanced platforms that support new sales channels and evolving customer demands.
•Enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) integrations are being widely added to MOM software to automate operations and customer interactions, enhancing overall productivity.
•Services will experience a CAGR of 9.5% through 2032, driven by growing needs for training, integration, consulting, cybersecurity, and ongoing operational support associated with new software deployments.
•Order fulfillment represents the largest application segment with a 45% share in 2024 and will continue to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% due to rising online order volumes and increased automation using robots and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS).
•Inventory management, channel integration, workflow automation, PoS integration, and other applications collectively support the modernization of business operations in omnichannel environments.
•Large enterprises will dominate the market with a 70% share in 2024, as their highly complex networks of warehouses, sales channels, and logistics operations demand sophisticated MOM solutions.
•SMEs will grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% owing to their increasing need for real-time analytics, optimized inventory control, and cost-efficient automation that reduces dependence on labor.
•Cloud deployment will occupy 75% of the market in 2024 and grow at an 11% CAGR, as its seamless integration capabilities enable businesses to connect CRM systems, e-commerce platforms, and inventory tools while leveraging advanced analytics.
•The retail and consumer goods sector will account for the largest end-user share at 30% in 2024, supported by the global rise in online shopping and the need for consolidated platforms to manage fulfillment and inventory across numerous channels.
•Healthcare will grow the fastest at a 12% CAGR, reflecting the rapid digitalization of healthcare services and increasing adoption of telemedicine and online pharmacy platforms that require robust order and inventory coordination.
•North America will lead the global market with a 40% share in 2024, underpinned by rapid digital transformation and widespread adoption of AI, ML, and data analytics in order management systems.
•APAC will rise as the fastest-growing region, at a 12.5% CAGR, with countries including China, Japan, and India investing in digital retail transformation across supermarkets, malls, and convenience stores.
•The U.S. will remain the largest and fastest-growing market in North America, while Germany and the U.K. lead Europe as the largest and fastest-growing country markets, respectively.
•China will dominate APAC’s market share, whereas India will grow the fastest as retailers adopt next-generation technologies to enhance consumer experiences.
•Brazil will represent both the largest and fastest-growing market in LATAM, while Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. remain key high-growth markets in MEA.
•The competitive landscape is fragmented, with major players such as IBM, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, HCL Technologies, Zoho, and Brightpearl continually integrating AI and ML to strengthen their global positioning.
•Emerging developments include OneRail’s acquisition of Orderbot in June 2024 to enhance last-mile delivery through integrated MOM tools, Amazon’s expansion of Buy with Prime to Salesforce retailers in January 2024, and Oracle’s rollout of new AI-powered supply chain management capabilities in April 2023.
