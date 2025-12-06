403
Healthy Minds Club UAE Partners with the Soza Data Analysis Services to Pioneer Data-Driven Wellbeing in the UAE
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) Healthy Minds Club UAE (HMC), a leading platform dedicated to advancing corporate and Community Wellbeing has announced a strategic partnership with Soza DAS, the Dubai based innovator in holistic wellness analytics and preventative health technologies.
Together, the two entities aim to redefine how individuals and organizations in the UAE understand and enhance their wellbeing; moving from reactive care to a proactive, data-driven approach.
Through this collaboration, Healthy Minds Club UAE will serve as an official regional hub for Soza advanced wellness testing and analytics, while Soza will work closely with HMC to develop and implement wellbeing strategies tailored to both individuals and organizations. This partnership bridges advanced scientific testing with a holistic wellness philosophy, creating measurable insights that help people live healthier, more balanced, and more productive lives.
“Our partnership with Soza DAS marks a transformative step toward making wellness measurable, accessible, and actionable,” said Premal Patel Partner at Healthy Minds Club UAE. “In a time when mental health, physical resilience, and stress management are more important than ever, this collaboration will empower people and organizations to truly understand the science of wellbeing and use that knowledge to thrive.”
At the heart of this partnership are Soza pioneering wellness assessments, which combine multi-technology with personalized reporting. The Soza Holistic Wellness Test provides an in-depth, 35- page report analyzing over 230 physiological and wellness parameters. It draws from advanced tools such as bioimpedance analysis, heart rate variability testing, and blood, urine, and saliva assessments to evaluate vital organ performance, metabolic efficiency, hydration balance, and stress adaptation. The resulting insights give individuals a complete, evidence-based understanding of their physical and mental state, guiding them toward informed lifestyle and wellbeing decisions. Complementing this is the Soza Cardiac Longevity Test, which focuses on cardiovascular performance and arterial status key indicators for long-term heart health and endurance.
Meanwhile, the Soza Stress Scoring & Analytics module measures how the body responds to physical and emotional pressures, offering a deeper view into stress resilience and recovery capacity. These insights not only support personal wellness but also enable organizations to develop targeted employee wellbeing programs that reduce burnout and enhance performance.
For corporates, the partnership introduces Soza’s Corporate Wellness Analytics platform, a dynamic dashboard that aggregates wellness data across key markers such as stress, metabolic function, hydration, and vitality. The platform provides employers with a consolidated view of organizational health trends, enabling them to design data-backed wellbeing strategies that improve employee engagement, retention, and productivity.
“Wellbeing has become a strategic pillar for organizations that truly care about performance and culture,” added Premal Patel, Partner at Healthy Minds Club UAE. “Through this collaboration with Soza, we are able to bridge emotional and physiological wellbeing into one measurable ecosystem; empowering leaders to understand their people, improve balance, and build healthier, more resilient workplaces.”
“At Soza, our mission has always been to make wellness measurable through advanced data analytics,” added Dr. Priya Pattni-Dossani, Managing Director of Soza DAS. “Through this partnership with Healthy Minds Club UAE, we are bringing a new standard of holistic, evidence- based wellbeing to the region; empowering individuals and institutions to move from reactive healthcare to proactive, sustainable performance.”
This partnership underscores a shared vision between both entities to create a new culture of wellbeing; one where mental and physical health is integrated, measurable, and actionable. It also aligns with the UAE’s growing focus on preventive health and workplace wellbeing, reinforcing national efforts to build happier, healthier, and more productive communities.
About Healthy Minds Club UAE
Healthy Minds Club UAE is a wellbeing-focused initiative committed to promoting mental, emotional, and physical wellness across organizations and communities. Through its programs, partnerships, and wellness activations, HMC helps embed wellbeing into corporate culture, fostering environments where individuals can perform at their best while maintaining balance and happiness.
About Soza Health
Headquartered in the UK, Soza Health is a leader in holistic wellness assessments and analytics. Its science-led technologies measure and interpret key physiological parameters to provide personalized insights into health, stress, and performance — empowering individuals and organizations to take control of their wellbeing and longevity.
