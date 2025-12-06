403
Zelenskyy Holds Strategic Talks with Western Leaders
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he participated in a joint call in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to review recent discussions with the US in Florida, which aimed at bringing an end to the conflict with Russia.
Zelenskyy described the briefing with Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as “important,” noting that teams would arrange schedules for in-person follow-up meetings.
The Ukrainian president revealed that he and Macron engaged in several hours of dialogue in Paris, concentrating on initiatives to conclude the war and establish long-term guarantees for both Ukraine and Europe.
“Peace must become truly durable … much now depends on the involvement of every leader,” Zelenskyy emphasized.
He also underscored the broader European context of the discussions — which included France, the UK, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, the European Commission, the European Council, and NATO’s secretary general — describing it as a valuable platform for aligning strategies ahead of forthcoming gatherings.
Zelenskyy mentioned that the coalition addressed the core content of the Florida negotiations with the American representatives, agreeing that tangible steps are necessary to achieve a “fair end” to the war.
In a separate note on Facebook, Umerov said he had spoken with Zelenskyy after returning from two days of “very productive” discussions in the US. He reported “significant progress” while acknowledging that multiple issues still need fine-tuning.
