EU lawmakers demand action from Kallas on Palestinian crisis
(MENAFN) A coalition of European lawmakers has urged the EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, to comply with international law and “end your complicity in the genocide against the Palestinian people,” according to reports.
The appeal, sent as a letter to Kallas, follows a December 3 event titled “EU: End Your Complicity in the Genocide Against the Palestinian People.” Lawmakers called for measures including the suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement, a full arms embargo, adherence to rulings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC), protection for Palestinian human rights organizations, and condemnation of sanctions targeting the ICC.
“After 789 days of genocide and 58 years of illegal occupation, we believe it is essential that the European Parliament send a clear message: Europe cannot continue to be complicit,” the letter stated.
The initiative was supported by members from multiple political groups, who also encouraged fellow European lawmakers to sign on as co-supporters. Reports highlight that since October 2023, Israeli attacks in Gaza have resulted in more than 70,000 deaths, predominantly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people.
