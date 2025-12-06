403
Starmer Endorses Budget as “Moment of Personal Pride”
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his wholehearted support for last week’s budget, calling the fiscal measures introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves a “moment of personal pride.”
Addressing an audience in central London on Monday, Starmer emphasized that the budget mirrored his long-standing goal to alleviate poverty, pointing to initiatives such as the removal of the two-child benefit cap.
He described the proposals as containing “necessary” yet “fair” decisions, acknowledging that “tax rises do make life harder for people.” However, he contended that further reductions in public services or additional borrowing had already been “tested to destruction.”
Referring to recent analyses by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which reported declining productivity over recent years, Starmer remarked that “austerity scarred the long-term productive capability of this country.”
He stressed that the budget aims not only to relieve the cost of living but also to ensure “security” for citizens. On economic growth, he added: “When it comes to economic growth, better living standards, we’re confident we can beat the forecasts. We’ve already beaten them this year. We are in control of our future. We’ve already struck trade deals. They’re attracting billions of pounds of investment."
