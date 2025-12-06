Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Engages with FIFA Over Potential Relocation of World Cup Matches

2025-12-06 03:48:57
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump's chief of protocol revealed on Friday that discussions are underway with FIFA regarding the potential relocation of World Cup matches away from cities led by Democrats.

"President Trump is very concerned about some of these blue cities, high crime rates, and he's talking to FIFA," Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley stated in an interview with a television network. The color blue is commonly associated with the Democratic Party.

Crowley emphasized, "No decisions have been made, but he wants to make sure that all foreign visitors, as well as American fans, are well-protected as they go to enjoy these world-class sporting events in America."

The protocol chief did not identify which specific cities are being discussed, although President Trump has frequently characterized Democratic-led cities as centers of crime, a claim that official statistics do not necessarily support.

These assertions have frequently been cited by the president to defend military deployments on American streets, which have often faced legal obstacles imposed by state and local authorities.

Almost all US cities designated to host World Cup matches are predominantly Democratic, with the exceptions of Dallas and Miami. The remaining nine locations—Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area—are governed by Democrats.

