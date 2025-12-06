403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Airbus Reports Drop in November Aircraft Handovers
(MENAFN) European aerospace titan Airbus reported Friday that November aircraft handovers dropped to 72 units—a decline driven by mounting technical complications affecting its A320 jet lineup.
The French manufacturer delivered 78 planes in October, while November 2024 saw 84 aircraft reach customers, according to Airbus data.
Year-to-date deliveries reached 657 aircraft through November.
The delivery deceleration follows last week's discovery of a critical industrial quality defect in certain A320 family jets, prompting an emergency software patch requirement. Airbus mandated an immediate precautionary software intervention across its A320 fleet after determining that extreme solar radiation could compromise data essential to flight-control operations.
The planemaker revealed it has since pinpointed a substantial number of currently operational A320 Family aircraft potentially affected by the vulnerability. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency responded by issuing an Emergency Airworthiness Directive covering the entire Airbus A320 family.
By Monday, Airbus confirmed software updates had been deployed across thousands of A320 family jets following the prior week's alert.
On Wednesday, the aerospace giant slashed its 2025 commercial aircraft delivery forecast to 790 units from the previously projected 820, citing a recent supplier quality breakdown involving fuselage panels that disrupted A320 Family production flow.
Last year, Airbus delivered 766 aircraft to customers—falling short of its 800-unit target.
The French manufacturer delivered 78 planes in October, while November 2024 saw 84 aircraft reach customers, according to Airbus data.
Year-to-date deliveries reached 657 aircraft through November.
The delivery deceleration follows last week's discovery of a critical industrial quality defect in certain A320 family jets, prompting an emergency software patch requirement. Airbus mandated an immediate precautionary software intervention across its A320 fleet after determining that extreme solar radiation could compromise data essential to flight-control operations.
The planemaker revealed it has since pinpointed a substantial number of currently operational A320 Family aircraft potentially affected by the vulnerability. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency responded by issuing an Emergency Airworthiness Directive covering the entire Airbus A320 family.
By Monday, Airbus confirmed software updates had been deployed across thousands of A320 family jets following the prior week's alert.
On Wednesday, the aerospace giant slashed its 2025 commercial aircraft delivery forecast to 790 units from the previously projected 820, citing a recent supplier quality breakdown involving fuselage panels that disrupted A320 Family production flow.
Last year, Airbus delivered 766 aircraft to customers—falling short of its 800-unit target.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment