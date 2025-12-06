403
US, Ukraine discuss settlement to end war
(MENAFN) US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who advises President Donald Trump in an informal capacity, recently completed their sixth round of discussions with Ukrainian officials in a span of two weeks, according to reports. The State Department indicated that these meetings centered on shaping a strategy aimed at bringing the conflict to a close.
The latest two-day session was described as "constructive," with conversations held alongside Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff Andriy Hnatov. According to the department’s summary, the talks were dedicated to "advancing a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine."
During the discussions, Umerov reiterated that Ukraine remains focused on achieving an agreement that "protects its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and provides a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future."
Participants also reviewed the outcomes of recent US engagements with Russian officials, exploring steps that could move all sides closer to ending a war that is approaching its fourth year.
Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow to consider a potential peace proposal. Following that encounter, a senior Kremlin aide stated that Russia expects the US to convey the findings of the ongoing negotiations with Ukraine taking place in Florida.
In those Florida discussions, US and Ukrainian delegations exchanged views on the deterrence measures required to secure lasting stability and outlined a preliminary model for future security commitments.
Both sides underscored that genuine advancement toward any settlement "depends on Russia's readiness to show serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of killings."
