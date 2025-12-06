403
US Envoy Predicts Resolution of US-Türkiye Issues Within Months
(MENAFN) US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, expressed optimism on Friday that outstanding matters between Washington and Ankara could be resolved within four to six months, describing the bilateral relationship as “strong and stable.”
Speaking at a Milken Institute conference in the UAE, Barrack emphasized the close rapport between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it an “exceptional bond” that has significantly shaped the alliance between the two nations.
He underlined Türkiye’s status as NATO’s second-largest ally after the EU, pointing out that, despite this prominence, Europe has yet to seriously consider Türkiye’s potential accession to the bloc.
Regarding Israel, Barrack asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not support the concept of a “Greater Israel,” noting that the country faces pressures from multiple directions. He added that such an ambition could only be achieved through trade and economic prosperity rather than military actions.
On the topic of US sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and the long-standing F-16 and F-35 disputes, Barrack remarked that discussions have persisted for over a decade. He noted that Trump considered the sanctions “pointless” and was aware of Türkiye’s defense production capabilities, including its drone exports to Ukraine.
While the US has yet to supply fighter jets to Türkiye, Barrack highlighted that the country has procured Eurofighter Typhoons and continues to play a crucial role in the F-35 program.
