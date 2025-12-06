403
Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Ends Friday with Gains
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship equity index delivered a solid Friday performance, closing at 11,007.37 points with a 0.81% gain.
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index opened trading at 10,923.58 points before advancing 88.86 points beyond Thursday's settlement level.
The benchmark fluctuated between an intraday low of 10,909.34 and peaked at 11,015.54 during Friday's session.
Total market capitalization for the BIST 100 reached approximately 10.4 trillion Turkish liras—equivalent to $245.2 billion—while daily turnover hit 141 billion liras ($3.32 billion).
Investor sentiment proved overwhelmingly positive, with 74 constituent stocks posting gains against just 24 declining issues compared to the prior close.
In global commodities markets, gold traded at $4,242.30 per ounce, while Brent crude oil fetched $63.7 per barrel at 7:50 pm local time (1550GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar exchanging at 42.5115 Turkish liras, while the euro commanded 49.5590 liras. The British pound traded at 56.7835 liras against Türkiye's currency.
