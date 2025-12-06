403
Germany's Left Party Condemns Merz's Planned Visit to Israel
(MENAFN) Germany's opposition Left Party sharply criticized Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday for his intended journey to Israel, where he is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Merz's trip to Israel is a declaration of war on international law. He is meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu even though there is an international arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes. A meeting with an alleged war criminal is not a normal state visit,” stated Left Party co-chair Jan van Aken in Berlin.
Van Aken further described the resumption of German weapons deliveries to Israel as “a political scandal,” arguing that Germany should refrain from sending arms until the Israeli administration publicly endorses a political resolution involving a separate Palestinian state.
Chancellor Merz is set to make his first official visit to Israel this weekend, with a meeting with Netanyahu planned for Sunday. Discussions are expected to cover multiple issues, including efforts to stabilize the ceasefire in Gaza.
A firm supporter of Israel, Merz has frequently highlighted Germany's historical duty to ensure Israel's security, citing the nation’s Nazi history and the Holocaust as central reasons.
Although he criticized Israel's military actions in Gaza during the later stages of the conflict and urged Tel Aviv to allow increased humanitarian assistance, Merz opposed calls from opposition lawmakers for an arms embargo, dismissed proposals to halt the EU-Israel trade agreement, and resisted moves to recognize a Palestinian state.
