Erdogan, Macron Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron held a conversation on Wednesday regarding the Russia-Ukraine war as well as a variety of international matters.
The phone discussion, initiated at the request of the French leader, also covered bilateral relations and regional concerns, according to the Presidency's post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
President Erdogan highlighted that promoting collaboration between Türkiye and France is crucial, affirming that both sides will continue to take measures to advance this objective.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdogan stated that Türkiye is exerting "maximum efforts to help end the conflict through a just and lasting peace."
He noted that ongoing contacts with both parties aim to reinvigorate the Istanbul process, with Türkiye prepared to make all possible efforts to "help open the door to peace at the earliest opportunity."
Erdogan stressed that diplomatic avenues should be utilized effectively to secure enduring peace.
He added that Türkiye intends to "continue to increase its support for efforts toward a ceasefire and the subsequent process," emphasizing that refraining from actions that could threaten global stability would further facilitate peace initiatives.
The conversation also encompassed recent developments in the Caucasus, Gaza, and Syria.
