Modi affirms India’s commitment to peace during talks with Putin
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to peace in the Ukraine conflict during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, as the two leaders co-chaired the 23rd annual India-Russia summit in New Delhi. Modi told Putin that India has consistently advocated for peace in the Ukraine war, emphasizing that the country is not neutral but firmly “on the side of peace.” He expressed confidence that ongoing diplomatic efforts would help steer the world back toward stability and reiterated India’s readiness to contribute to a peaceful and lasting resolution.
The leaders held bilateral talks open to the media after Indian President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Putin with a ceremonial guard of honor. Following the summit, Modi highlighted the strength of India-Russia friendship in facing global challenges and underscored a shared commitment to combat terrorism, citing past attacks in both countries.
The summit saw the signing of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding in sectors including migration and mobility, healthcare and medical education, science and food safety, and ports and shipping. The two sides also agreed to a 2030 economic cooperation program aimed at diversifying and sustaining bilateral ties and advancing India’s free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. The target for bilateral trade is $100 billion, up from the current $68.7 billion.
Putin briefed Modi on the state of affairs in the Ukrainian settlement and recent interactions with US representatives. He praised the deep historical character and trust in Russian-Indian relations and highlighted ongoing cooperation in aviation, space, high technology, AI, and defense.
The summit takes place amid US pressure on India to halt purchases of Russian oil, with Washington imposing a 50% tariff on Indian imports related to Russian energy amid the continuing Ukraine war. The Russian delegation includes a large group of business leaders, and both sides will address a business forum to further boost trade and investment ties.
Putin is set to depart late Friday after a presidential dinner hosted by Murmu, concluding the two-day state visit—the first since 2021 and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. This summit reinforces India’s balancing act: maintaining strategic ties with Russia while calling for peace and stability in Ukraine, even amid international pressure from the US and its allies.
