Gold Prices Poised for Potential Gains
(MENAFN) The World Gold Council revealed on Thursday that a global economic slowdown or escalating geopolitical tensions could spark a renewed rise in gold prices.
According to the council’s Gold Outlook 2026 report, "Gold has experienced a remarkable 2025, achieving over 50 all-time highs and returning over 60%.
This performance has been supported by a combination of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a weaker US dollar, and positive price momentum."
The report highlighted that both investors and central banks have boosted their gold holdings, seeking diversification and financial stability. It noted that the value of gold primarily mirrors macroeconomic consensus expectations and could remain within a certain range if present conditions continue.
"However, taking cues from this year, 2026 will likely continue to surprise," the council added.
The council emphasized that if economic expansion slows and interest rates drop further, gold could experience "moderate" gains. In contrast, during a more "severe" downturn accompanied by increasing global risks, gold could perform strongly.
