Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Prices Poised for Potential Gains

Gold Prices Poised for Potential Gains


2025-12-06 03:24:59
(MENAFN) The World Gold Council revealed on Thursday that a global economic slowdown or escalating geopolitical tensions could spark a renewed rise in gold prices.

According to the council’s Gold Outlook 2026 report, "Gold has experienced a remarkable 2025, achieving over 50 all-time highs and returning over 60%.

This performance has been supported by a combination of heightened geopolitical and economic uncertainty, a weaker US dollar, and positive price momentum."

The report highlighted that both investors and central banks have boosted their gold holdings, seeking diversification and financial stability. It noted that the value of gold primarily mirrors macroeconomic consensus expectations and could remain within a certain range if present conditions continue.

"However, taking cues from this year, 2026 will likely continue to surprise," the council added.

The council emphasized that if economic expansion slows and interest rates drop further, gold could experience "moderate" gains. In contrast, during a more "severe" downturn accompanied by increasing global risks, gold could perform strongly.

MENAFN06122025000045017167ID1110445138



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search