US Industrial Production Shows Modest Growth in September
(MENAFN) US industrial output increased by 0.1% on a month-to-month basis in September, according to data from the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday.
This result aligned with market forecasts, following a downwardly revised 0.3% drop in August.
In the manufacturing sector, production remained steady compared to the prior month, after a 0.1% increase in August.
Mining output also held steady during the same period, whereas utility production experienced a rise of 1.1%.
Capacity utilization, an indicator that reflects overall economic growth and demand, stayed constant at 75.9%, falling short of market predictions.
On a yearly comparison, industrial production expanded by 1.6%.
