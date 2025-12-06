Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Industrial Production Shows Modest Growth in September

(MENAFN) US industrial output increased by 0.1% on a month-to-month basis in September, according to data from the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday.

This result aligned with market forecasts, following a downwardly revised 0.3% drop in August.

In the manufacturing sector, production remained steady compared to the prior month, after a 0.1% increase in August.

Mining output also held steady during the same period, whereas utility production experienced a rise of 1.1%.

Capacity utilization, an indicator that reflects overall economic growth and demand, stayed constant at 75.9%, falling short of market predictions.

On a yearly comparison, industrial production expanded by 1.6%.

