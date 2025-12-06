403
Trump considers moving World Cup matches out of Democratic-Led cities
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly in discussions with FIFA about potentially moving World Cup games away from cities governed by Democrats, according to his chief of protocol.
Monica Crowley, speaking on Fox Business, said: "President Trump is very concerned about some of these blue cities, high crime rates, and he's talking to FIFA." She added that while "no decisions have been made, he wants to make sure that all foreign visitors, as well as American fans, are well-protected as they go to enjoy these world-class sporting events in America."
Crowley did not identify the specific cities under discussion. However, Trump has frequently labeled Democratic-led cities as high-crime areas, a claim that is often disputed by official crime statistics. These assertions have previously been used to justify domestic military deployments, which have faced legal challenges from state and local authorities.
Of the US host cities for the 2026 World Cup, nearly all are led by Democrats, with the exception of Dallas and Miami. Other host locations include Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Matches will also take place in Canada and Mexico.
Crowley noted that over two million tickets for the tournament have already been sold.
