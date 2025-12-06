403
Airbus Faces Slowdown in November Deliveries
(MENAFN) European aerospace leader Airbus revealed on Friday that it delivered 72 airplanes in November, a decline compared to the previous month, due to challenges with the A320 jet series.
In October, the company had handed over 78 aircraft, while deliveries in November 2024 totaled 84 units, according to Airbus data.
From the start of the year, Airbus has supplied 657 airplanes to its clients.
The slower delivery pace followed the detection of an industrial quality issue last week in certain A320 family aircraft, which arose after a request for an urgent software update.
Airbus implemented an immediate precautionary software upgrade for its A320 series after discovering that intense solar radiation could compromise data crucial to "flight-control functions."
The company indicated that it has identified a substantial number of A320 Family planes currently operational that could be affected. Moreover, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an "Emergency Airworthiness Directive" for the Airbus A320 series.
On Monday, Airbus confirmed that software updates had been completed on thousands of A320 family aircraft following last week's alert.
Additionally, on Wednesday, Airbus stated that it reduced its target for commercial aircraft deliveries this year to 790 units from the previously forecasted 820, citing a recent supplier quality problem with fuselage panels that has disrupted the A320 Family delivery schedule.
