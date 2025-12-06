403
Rubio holds talks with Peruvian Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) According to official statements, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks on Friday with Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela focused on confronting transnational criminal networks and reinforcing security across the region.
A spokesperson noted that Rubio reiterated Washington’s intention to work closely with Peru to safeguard supply chains for critical minerals. He also highlighted that, as both nations approach the 200th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship in 2026, the partnership will continue to expand in areas such as trade, space cooperation, and security.
Rubio stated on X that the discussions helped advance joint efforts to "disrupt transnational criminal organizations in our region, boost cooperation on critical minerals, and strengthen security cooperation."
Peru’s Foreign Ministry said the two diplomats agreed to intensify collaboration on these priorities and emphasized the broader need for collective regional action. The ministry also reported that a senior US security delegation is scheduled to arrive in Lima next week to help shape a comprehensive plan to tackle organized crime.
The conversation additionally covered prospects for cooperation in aviation and space, as well as the importance of further strengthening economic and commercial ties. As part of next year’s bicentennial celebrations of relations between the two countries, Rubio is set to visit Peru at the invitation of the Peruvian foreign minister.
The United States first established diplomatic ties with Peru in 1826, several years after the South American nation gained independence from Spain.
